Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville RB Commit Isaac Brown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has kicked off their 2024 recruiting class with a bang, as running back Isaac Brown has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:

Prospect: Isaac Brown

Position: Running Back

Vitals: 5-foot-9, 180 pounds

School: Homestead (Fla.) HS

Top Offers: Georgia, Miami, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Penn State

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9354 (150th)

Isaac Brown's Sophomore Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)

Frame: Brown isn't the largest prospect in the world, sporting a build that is very similar to Javian Hawkins early in his collegiate career. He is lean in his legs and has moderately toned arms for someone at 5-9, but plenty of time to add weight before getting to college.

Athleticism: Fire up his film, and you will find out very quickly that he has an incredible amount of speed for a soon-to-be junior in high school. It's not surprising given he has a laser timed sub-4.6 40-yard dash time, and also logged 10.89 in the 100-meter dash. Not only is his top end speed impressive, he also gets to that top gear in a hurry thanks to a good first step. That strong first step also helps a lot in his overall lateral agility, especially on his first cut.

Instincts: As you can imagine, Brown is a force to be reckoned with out in the open field. Once he gets going, it's very hard to track him down and stop him. Speed might be his headlining talent, but he also has underrated vision, has great overall balance and is adept in his ability to change directions quickly. His speciality is running to the boundary and turning the corner, using his above-average first cut to create space if needed. He's also very experience at catching the ball out of the backfield, especially on swing passes.

Polish: You don't get to be known as an all-purpose back without playing multiple positions, which Brown does. He occasionally took reps as a slot receiver, displaying from time-to-time his prowess in the passing game. Brown is also a regular at returning kicks and punts, and is a threat to reach the end zone any time he touches the ball. Not matter what his exact role is, Brown is elusive as a ball carrier and very good at avoiding contact. That being said, he can be physical when needed to be .

Bottom Line: Overall, this is the perfect way for Scott Satterfield and the Cardinals to kick off their 2024 recruiting class. Brown is, essentially, Javian Hawkins with more experience catching the football and additional position flexibility. As far as being a running back goes, he's a schematic fit given Satterfield's zone running scheme. Brown compliments Rueben Owens II exceptionally well, and they could eventually be the best RB duo in the ACC down the line.

(Photo of Isaac Brown via Miami Herald)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter