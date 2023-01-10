Skip to main content

Former Wisconsin RB Isaac Guerendo Transfers to Louisville

The Indiana native is finishing his career with the Cardinals after five years in Madison with the Badgers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - First year head coach Jeff Brohm and the Louisville football program are continuing to make waves in the transfer portal, as former Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo announced Tuesday that he has committed to play his final season of eligibility with the Cardinals.

While Guerendo was third on the depth chart behind Second-Team All-Big Ten selection Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, the 6-foot-0, 223-pound all-purpose back still had a role in the Badgers' running back rotation. His 385 rushing yards were third on the team, his five rushing touchdowns were second only to Allen, and his 6.0 yards per carry led the trio.

Guerendo also was a regular contributor in the passing game, leading all Badgers running backs in receiving yards with 115, as well as a touchdown. His 500 yards from scrimmage was fourth on the team, and he was UW's go-to kickoff returners, returning 19 kicks for 454 yards and a 23.9 average.

The Clayton, Ind. native had been in Madison, Wisc. for his entire collegiate career, and struggled with injuries after redshirting his true freshman season in 2018. Hamstring injuries sidelined him in 2019 and 2020, as did a Lisfranc injury in 2021. He concluded his Badgers career with 582 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 99 rushes, as well as 20 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown in 20 games played.

Louisville has been incredibly active in the transfer portal since Brohm was hired as their head coach last month. While the Cardinals have lost 13 via the portal since the end of the regular season, Guerendo is now the 12th to transfer in over the offseason, and the seventh on offense.

The Cardinals finished their 2022 season with an overall mark of 8-5 (4-4 in ACC), including a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl over Cincinnati.

(Photo of Isaac Guerendo: Jeff Hanisch - USA TODAY Sports)

