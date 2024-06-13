Local '25 OL Isaac Sowells Jr. Cancels Official Visit to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A visit from one of the top prospects in the state of Kentucky is no longer on the docket for the Louisville football program.
Isaac "Spike" Sowells Jr., an offensive lineman who plays just down the street from UofL's campus at Louisville (Ky.) Male, announced Thursday that he will no longer be taking his official visit to the Cardinals. The visit was originally set to take place next Wednesday.
Being a local product, Sowells has already taken multiple unofficial visits to campus, but this development doesn't paint a positive picture in terms of Louisville's recruitment of him.
While the Cardinals are in his top five, he has taken officials to three of his other top schools - South Carolina, Miami and Kentucky. He will visit the fourth - NC State - next weekend, and he is set to announce his commitment on July 18.
According to the 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-2, 295-pound lineman comes in as the top 2025 prospect in the city of Louisville and the No. 5 prospect in the Commonwealth. He's also the No. 48 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 760 player in the Class of 2025.
Sowells was a key component to Male's offensive success and team success overall. He helped the Bulldogs rush for 1,756 yards on the season (5.8 YPC) and amass 4,099 yards of offense overall, as well as go 12-2 with an appearance in the KHSAA Class 6A quarterfinals. He was also named a member of the First-Team All-State offense by the Courier Journal.
