DL Coach Mark Ivey, Deion Branch to Remain with Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Newly-hired Louisville football head coach Jeff Brohm is keeping a pair of fan favorites on his staff.

Defensive line coach Mark Ivey "will continue to be a part of the defensive staff next season," and Deion Branch "will resume his role as the Director of Player Development," the school announced Tuesday.

Ivey, known amongst the fanbase for his high energy, originally came to Louisville from Appalachian State in 2019 when former head coach Scott Satterfield took over. He was also just one of three position coaches to remain with the program for the Fenway Bowl vs. Cincinnati following Satterfield's departure for the Bearcats, and served as their interim defensive coordinator.

This past season, the defensive line took a dramatic step forward under Ivey's guidance, and played a key role in the Cardinals' overall defensive success. Starting defensive ends YaYa Diaby and Ashton Gillotte combined for 21.0 tackles for loss and 15.0 sacks, en route to helping Louisville tie the single-season school record in sacks with 50.

Branch, a former Louisville standout, was hired by Satterfield this past January, and served mainly as a liaison to the student-athletes in his role as Director of Player Development. After Satterfield bolted for UC, Branch was elevated to interim head coach, and guided the Cardinals to a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl over Cincinnati.

From 2000-01 as a JUCO transfer from Jones Country, he amassed 143 receptions for 2,204 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. In terms of program history, the receptions total is seventh all-time, the yardage is ninth, and the touchdowns are fourth. His No. 9 jersey is one of Louisville's honored jerseys.

Brohm's first staff at Louisville is starting to come to form. In the days following his hiring earlier this month, he brought over co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Ron English, wide receivers coach Garrick McGee, running backs coach Chris Barclay and tight ends coach Ryan Wallace from his previous stop at Purdue.

Boilermakers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm, as well as co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Mark Hagen will also be joining the Cardinals, but not until after Purdue's upcoming Citrus Bowl vs. LSU on Jan. 2.

(Photo of Mark Ivey via University of Louisville Athletics)

