Class of 2022 OL Izaiah Reed Commits to Louisville

The offensive tackle from Tennessee is the sixth commitment for Louisville in the 2022 recruiting class.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Izaiah Reed via University of Louisville Athletics)

JACKSON, Tenn. - The recruiting momentum generated by Louisville football continued onward on Wednesday, as the program landed their second Class of 2022 in as many days, and fourth in the last two weeks.

Izaiah Reed, an offensive tackle who plays for North Side HS in Jackson, Tenn., announced that he had given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville mainly over Boston College, Colorado, Memphis and Ole Miss out of 11 total offers.

Like many other commits so far for Louisville, the relationship between Reed and the coaching staff progressed fairly quickly. He was offered a scholarship back in April, and went on an official visit during the second weekend of June.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect ranks as high as the No. 62 offensive tackle in the class and No. 21 recruit in the state of Tennessee by 247Sports' in-house rankings, while the 247Sports Composite places him as the No. 730 prospect in the nation.

Not only is he solid on the offensive line, but he can perform on the defensive side of things as well. During his junior campaign, he has 42 tackles and 5.0 sacks for North Side.

Louisville now sports a six-man '22 recruiting class, including Reed. He makes the second offensive line commit for the Cardinals, following fellow tackle Max Cabana, who committed back on June 21.

You can view Izaiah Reed's junior year highlights here.

