Cal Graduate Transfer QB Jack Plummer Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed who will likely be their starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

Former Cal quarterback Jack Plummer, who entered the portal last week as a graduate transfer, announced Wednesday that he will use his final year of collegiate eligibility to play for the Cardinals.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound signal caller transferred to Cal last offseason after starting his career at Purdue with now-Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm, and made the most of his fresh start. Starting all 12 games for the Golden Bears, he completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,095 yards, 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. His yardage mark was good for sixth-most in Cal history for a single season, and ranked No. 22 in FBS through the end of the regular season.

Prior to his one-year stop in Berkeley, Calif., Plummer spent the first four years of his collegiate career in West Lafayette, Ind. with the Boilermakers. He redshirted in 2018, started six games in 2019 after Elijah Sindelar suffered a season-ending injury, then started the final three games of Purdue's COVID-shortened 2020 season. He then started the first four games of 2021 before getting benched in favor of Aidan O'Connell.

Making 17 total appearances with 13 starts at Purdue, he completed 64.8 percent of his throws for 3,405 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. For his career, the Gilbert, Ariz. native has a completion rate of 63.7 percent, throwing for 6,500 yards and 47 touchdowns to 19 interceptions.

Louisville was able to sign quarterback Pierce Clarkson, a top-150 prospect in the Class of 2023, on the first day of the early signing period, but Brohm has stressed the importance of having a depth at the position. Before adding Plummer and Clarkson, the only quarterbacks on the roster were Brock Domann, Evan Conley and Khalib Johnson.

"I think we need some depth at that position, so we will look at that and make sure that we have enough guys on the roster," he said at his early signing period presser. "I think that's what you want to have. You want to have enough guys that can compete."

Plummer is the eighth player to transfer to Louisville over the course of the offseason. He joins wide receivers Jadon Thompson and Jimmy Calloway, defensive linemen Stephen Herron and Rodney McGraw, safeties Rodney Neal and Myles Slusher; and cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew.

Louisville finished the 2022 season with an overall mark of 8-5 (4-4 in ACC), including a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl over Cincinnati.

(Photo of Jack Plummer: John Hefti - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter