FootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Lamar Jackson Gets Revenge vs. Titans For First Playoff Win

The former Louisville quarterback was able to avenge last season playoff loss to Tennessee, and nab his first playoff win.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports)

NASHVILLE - The monkey is finally off of Lamar Jackson’s back.

With his fifth-seeded Baltimore Ravens making the trip to Nashville for a Wild Card Round matchup with the fourth-seeded Tennessee Titans, the former Louisville quarterback was able to avenge last season’s playoff loss to the same team, upsetting the Titans 20-13 for the first NFL Playoffs win of his career.

Overcoming an early interception, he was able to complete 17 of his 24 pass attempts for 179 yards, while also rushing 136 yards and a touchdown. The Baltimore defense also came through, holding the NFL’s leading rusher in Derrick Henry to just 40 yards, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill to 165 yards and the Titans’ only touchdown - an early red zone toss to AJ Brown.

The victory avenges a heartbreaking loss from last season, when Titans marched into Baltimore and left with with a 28-12 Divisional Round victory to reach the AFC Championship. The Ravens had the league’s best record at 14-2 to earn a first round bye, with Jackson being named that season’s NFL MVP.

Including that game, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound duel threat signal caller had an 0-2 record in the playoffs entering today’s game against Tennessee. His other loss came during his first year in the league, losing 23-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2018 Wild Card Round.

After struggling in the first half of the 2020 season, the former Heisman Trophy winner rallied down the stretch, guiding Baltimore to five straight victories to clinch a Wild Card berth. He ended the regular season with 3,762 total yards, 33 total touchdowns, and became the first quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.

Baltimore’s next opponent for the Divisional Round is dependent on tonight’s Browns-Steelers game. If the Browns win, the Ravens will face the second-seeded Buffalo Bills (13-3). If the Steelers win, they will face the Kansas City Chiefs (14-2), who are the top seed in the AFC.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

USATSI_15178548_168388606_lowres
Football

Lamar Jackson Gets Revenge vs. Titans For First Playoff Win

9774842
Football

Louisville's 2021 Early Enrollees Arriving On Campus

USATSI_14065743_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Louisville Baseball 2021 Season Preview

EdavphXXoAgrwQN
Basketball

What to Expect When Charles Minlend Joins Louisville's Rotation

777822A5-892A-406D-B101-7769FD16FDCA
Basketball

Dana Evans Powers Louisville Past Virginia Tech

Lance_McGarvey_arena
Basketball

Lance McGarvey Named PA Announcer for Louisville Men's Basketball

maxresdefault-900x506
Football

RB Coach Norval McKenzie Says Goodbye, Thanks Louisville

USATSI_13599239_168388606_lowres (1)
Football

Louisville Football Officially Announces Addition of Safety Kenderick Duncan Jr.

UofL-VaTech15_Sam
Basketball

What Head Coach Chris Mack Said After 73-71 Win vs. Virginia Tech