Louisville Walk-On WR Jaelin Carter Earns Scholarship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Entering his fourth year at the helm of the Louisville football program, head coach Scott Satterfield has been no stranger to handing out scholarships to walk on players. Examples of current Cardinals are tight end Marshon Ford, placekicker James Turner and defensive end Ramon Puryear.

Add another one to the list.

On Tuesday night, senior wide receiver Jaelin Carter announced on social media that he was the next walk-on to be put on scholarship.

"This road ain’t been easy but I’m more hungrier then ever," Carter posted to Twitter. "Blessed to say that I’ve earned a full athletic scholarship from my hometown! Can’t wait for week 1. Let’s Go Card Nation!"

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound wideout has drawn praise from coaches due to his effort over the course of the current offseason. Ahead of fall camp, he was listed as the backup behind Tyler Hudson on Louisville's pre-fall camp depth chart, and will likely crack their 2022 regular season two-deep.

The Louisville native and duPont Manual H.S. alum started his career at Eastern Kentucky, where he caught 37 receptions for 449 yards and five touchdowns during his three years with the Colonels. He joined the Cardinals in 2020, sitting that year then redshirted last season, playing in four games but logging no stats.

(Photo of Jaelin Carter: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

