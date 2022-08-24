Skip to main content

Louisville Walk-On WR Jaelin Carter Earns Scholarship

The wideout and Louisville native is the latest walk-on to earn a full scholarship under head coach Scott Satterfield.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Entering his fourth year at the helm of the Louisville football program, head coach Scott Satterfield has been no stranger to handing out scholarships to walk on players. Examples of current Cardinals are tight end Marshon Ford, placekicker James Turner and defensive end Ramon Puryear.

Add another one to the list.

On Tuesday night, senior wide receiver Jaelin Carter announced on social media that he was the next walk-on to be put on scholarship.

"This road ain’t been easy but I’m more hungrier then ever," Carter posted to Twitter. "Blessed to say that I’ve earned a full athletic scholarship from my hometown! Can’t wait for week 1. Let’s Go Card Nation!"

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound wideout has drawn praise from coaches due to his effort over the course of the current offseason. Ahead of fall camp, he was listed as the backup behind Tyler Hudson on Louisville's pre-fall camp depth chart, and will likely crack their 2022 regular season two-deep.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Louisville native and duPont Manual H.S. alum started his career at Eastern Kentucky, where he caught 37 receptions for 449 yards and five touchdowns during his three years with the Colonels. He joined the Cardinals in 2020, sitting that year then redshirted last season, playing in four games but logging no stats.

(Photo of Jaelin Carter: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

FBB3ABBC-12BD-4DC6-AC07-6D643D7C755B
Football

Watch: Wesley McGriff, Quincy Riley Talk Louisville's Fall Camp, Upcoming Season

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_13573570_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Football 2022 Season Preview

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17244764_168388606_lowres
Football

Projecting Louisville's Two-Deep Depth Chart Following Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic
Cardinal_Stadium_web
Football

2022 Louisville Football Schedule and Results

By Matthew McGavic
1235166982.0
Football

Louisville OL Caleb Chandler Named to 2022 AP Preseason All-America Team

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_14954557_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Football's Complete 2022 Player Roster

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17792988_168388606_lowres
Football

Five Standout Performances from Louisville's Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic
B21822E1-0324-4753-A292-2AFECEA879AA
Football

Louisville's Backup QB Spot Still Up for Grabs Following Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic