Watch: Jaire Alexander Snags Two Fourth Quarter Interceptions in NFC Championship

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers might have fallen 31-26 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship, but it certainly was not due to the efforts of cornerback Jaire Alexander.

The former Louisville star hauled in not one, but two interceptions in the fourth quarter to keep the Packers' hopes of reaching Super Bowl LV alive. Both of his interceptions came when Green Bay was trailing 28-23.

His first pick came roughly two and a half minutes into the quarter, when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw over the middle to wide receiver Mike Evans. Evans failed to catch the ball, Alexander broke off his coverage of Scotty Miller, and he was able to secure the tip-drill interception.

The second interception came on the very next drive. Brady again threw it in the area of Evans, but this time threw it mostly up for grabs as he was facing pressure from safety Darnell Savage. Alexander was able to track the lob ball in the air for the pick before Evans could.

Alexander finished the game with three total pass deflections, as well as three tackles (two solo).

Against the Rams in last week's Divisional Round, Alexander had a solo tackle that was a three-yard tackle for loss on Los Angeles wide receiver Robert Woods. Green Bay won that game 32-18 to advance to the NFC Championship against Tampa Bay.

Alexander has blossomed into one of the NFL's top young defenders, collecting 51 total tackles (40 solo), 13 pass defenses, an interception and a sack that resulted in a safety during the 2020 regular season. He was named to both the Pro Bowl and the AP All-Pro Second Team as a result.

During his three years and 29 games as a Cardinal, Alexander tallied 77 tackles (58 solo), two of which were for loss, and hauled in seven interceptions along with 15 pass deflections. He declared for the 2018 NFL Draft, where the Packers took him at No. 18 overall.

