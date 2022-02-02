Duke Transfer S Jalen Alexander Commits to Louisville

The former Blue Devils defensive back is the seventh transfer in this cycle to commit to the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The traditional National Signing Day is here, and the Louisville football program is still generating momentum out on the recruiting trail, as former Duke safety Jalen Alexander announced Wednesday that he has committed to and signed with Louisville.

Alexander is the eighth player to commit to the Cardinals since last Friday. USC transfer cornerback Jayden Williams, class of 2022 prospects Jeremiah Caldwell and Antonio Watts, as well as '23 recruits Pierce Clarkson, Jeremiah Collins, Martel Hight and Jayden Davis have all pulled the trigger over the past six days.

While Duke as a whole didn't have a good 2021 campaign, he 5-foot-11, 160-pound defensive back had a productive junior year. He logged 42 total tackles (nine solo), 2.0 for loss, as well five breakups - which was third on the team. In three years as a Blue Devil, Alexander tallied 84 tackles, 4.0 for loss, seven pass breakups, two interceptions and two QB hurries in 35 career games.

The Loganville, Ga. native is the seventh transfer to commit to Louisville in this cycle. He follows Ole Miss linebacker MoMo Sanago, Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans, Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins, Temple safety M.J. Griffin, Central Arkansas (FCS) wide receiver Tyler Hudson and Williams.

In terms of depth purposes, this is good pick up for Louisville. The Cards now have eight safeties on their 2022 roster, headlined by starter at free safety Kenderick Duncan. Players like Alexander, Griffin and Benjamin Perry are expected to compete for the open spot at strong safety after Qwynnterrio Cole graduated.

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force.

(Photo of Jalen Alexander: Jaylynn Nash - USA TODAY Sports)

