Louisville RB Jalen Mitchell to Enter Transfer Portal

The fourth-year player lead the Cardinals in rushing from the running back position in 2021, but was buried on the depth chart and struggled with injuries in 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville running back Jalen Mitchell will be entering his name into the transfer portal, he announced Monday on social media. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.

"A bridge between adolescence and manhood, an opportunity for discomfort, and a foundation for growth," he wrote in a post on Twitter. "This university gave moments that I'll cherish 5Life. My family grew from a few to a flock, and gifted me with some special people to do life with. I want to say thank you, to the University of Louisville for an elite education, to the coaches (19'-22') for investing in me."

Thanks to NCAA legislation adopted this past August, Mitchell cannot officially enter the portal until next week. Players can no longer enter the portal any time they want, and have just a 45-day window from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 to do so. There is also a 15-day window from May 1 to May 15 following spring practices.

Mitchell is the fourth Cardinal to announce his intentions to transfer following the end of the regular season, joining fellow running back Trevion Cooley, defensive lineman Caleb Banks and cornerback Derrick Edwards III. He is the fifth to announce during this academic year, following safety Nicario Harper, who announced his intention to transfer back in late October.

Like with Cooley, Mitchell's addition to the portal is not one that comes as much of a surprise. The 5-foot-10, 214-pound back struggled to stay healthy after suffering a leg injury in the second game of the year against UCF, and wound up buried on the depth chart as a result. He would end up seeing action in just five games, rushing only 10 times for 48 yards.

The season before in 2021, Mitchell was Louisville's lead back, playing in every regular season game and rushing for 722 yards and five touchdown, which was first on the team among running backs. He only missed the First Responder Bowl against Air Force due to COVID-19.

The Rockledge, Fla. native finishes his Cardinals career with 217 rushes for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as 16 receptions for 154 yards in 22 games.

Louisville will find out their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 4 following the conclusion of conference championship weekend. The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

(Photo of Jalen Mitchell: Jaylynn Nash - USA TODAY Sports)

