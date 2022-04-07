Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville TE Commit Jamari Johnson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their eighth commit in the Class of 2023, as Jamari Johnson has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:

Prospect: Jamari Johnson

Position: Tight End/Athlete

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 250 pounds

School: Inglewood (Calif.) HS

Jamari Johnson's Junior Year Highlights: (HERE)

Frame: Johnson already has a well balanced frame, and won't need to add too much weight at the next level. He has broad shoulders, good core strength, a long wingspan and has tree trunks for legs. All he has to do is improve muscle tone a bit, and he'll fall squarely in the "physical specimen" category.

Athleticism: As you can probably already guess, Johnson is very athletic. For someone who's got a frame like his, you wouldn't expect him to have the open field speed that he does. It's not track speed, per se, but it is for a high school tight end. Footwork is good, as is his overall agility. Vertical won't wow you, but his long wingspan makes up for it.

Instincts: Johnson is more of a tight end/wide receiver hybrid, and that shows considering how much he lines up on the outside. His route running varies, but he does do a good job with separation. He does a great job when it comes to actually catching the football. Not only does Johnson have a good catch radius, he does a great job at high pointing the ball, and regularly demonstrates this in traffic as well.

Polish: If there's any aspect of his game that needs some improvement, it's his blocking. His physical nature and aggression does help in the limited film there is of him blocking but it definitely needs some improvement. Depending on his exact development, he could either become an H-Back in Louisville's scheme, or maybe transition to a true wide receiver.

Bottom Line: No disrespect to any of the other tight ends that Louisville has landed over the last few years, but Johnson is exactly what Louisville has needed from the position. He's got loads of athleticism, and just enough position versatility that he has a couple options when he gets to campus. Long term, he has a lot of potential, and could very well be an impact starter by year two.

(Photo of Jamari Johnson via the Daily Breeze)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter