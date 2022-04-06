Class of 2023 TE Jamari Johnson Commits to Louisville

The tight end from California is the eighth commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has been relatively quiet out on the recruiting trail over the last couple weeks, but momentum has picked right back up.

Jamari Johnson, a tight end for Inglewood (Calif.) HS, announced late Wednesday night that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He choose Louisville over Michigan, Florida State, Michigan State, Washington and others.

The budding southern California connection spearheaded by quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas played a huge role in landing Johnson, as did the efforts from newly hired tight ends coach Josh Stepp. He also took a visit to campus during the first weekend of March.

"I feel great about it," Johnson told 247Sports. "Louisville is the perfect school for me on and off the field. From a football standpoint, I really like the offense and the opportunity there."

Coming at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Johnson gives Louisville the size, speed and athleticism that they have needed out of the tight end position. He's also ranked as the No. 49 player in the state of California and No. 639 prospect in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Johnson is the eighth commitment in the 2023 cycle for the Cardinals, and only the third on the offensive side of the ball, joining quarterback Pierce Clarkson and wide receiver Jahlil McClain. With his commitment, Louisville jumps Florida State for the top recruiting class in the ACC, as improves to No. 7 in the nation.

(Photo of Jamari Johnson via University of Louisville Athletics)

