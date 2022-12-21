Skip to main content

Report: '23 Louisville TE Commit Jamari Johnson Will Not Sign During Early Signing Period

The tight end from Southern California is one the of Cardinals' longest-tenured verbal commits in the class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is going to have to wait a little while longer for one of their top Class of 2023 commits to officially sign with the Cardinals, as well as fend off other suitors in the process.

According to 247Sports' Greg Biggins, Inglewood (Calif.) HS tight end and Louisville commit Jamari Johnson will not be signing during the early signing period, and instead will officially announce his next destination during the All-American Bowl on Jan. 7. Biggins reports that he will chose between Louisville, Oregon, Pitt and Cincinnati.

Johnson has been committed to Louisville since Apr. 5, behind only Pierce Clarkson and Jahlil McClain for the longest time in the fold with the Cardinals. But as the year progressed, Oregon started to creep into the picture and became a major player in his recruitment. He visited Eugene, Ore. when the Ducks played UCLA in late October, and made a return visit this past weekend on top of visiting Louisville.

Retaining Johnson would be a massive boost for Louisville's recruiting class and their long-term offensive potential under new head coach Jeff Brohm. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end ranked as the No. 30 player in the state of California and No. 422 prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Louisville currently sports a 14-man recruiting class in the cycle. As of 1:00 p.m EST Wednesday, the Cardinals have secured National Letters of Intent from nine of their commits.

(Photo of Jamari Johnson: Robert Casillas - Daily Breeze)

