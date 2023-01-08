Georgia State Transfer WR Jamari Thrash Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has dipped back into the transfer portal for yet another wide receiver, and this time, they landed one of the best available transfers in college football.

Jamari Thrash, a four-year player from Georgia State who was one of the best wide receivers in the Group of Five this past season, announced Sunday that he has committed to play his final season of eligibility with the Cardinals.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound wideout was one of the most explosive players not only in the Sun Belt, but all of FBS football. Starting all 12 games, Thrash caught 61 receptions for 1,112 yards and seven touchdowns, with the yardage mark good for 13th nationally. He was named First-Team All-Sun Belt for his efforts.

His 18.39 yards per reception was good for 19th in the FBS, and third behind Oklahoma's Marvin Mims Jr. and Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt among the 31 receivers with over 1,000 receiving yards. At the time of his commitment, Thrash was named the No. 14 best available transfer by The Athletic.

As you can imagine, Thrash had several standout performances in 2022. His best performance came on Sept. 17 against Charlotte when he caught 10 passes for 213 yards and a 73-yard touchdown. He also ended the season with three-straight 100-yard games, combining for 23 receptions for 467 yards and two touchdowns against ULM, James Madison and Marshall.

In 30 games and 17 starts for Georgia State, the LaGrange, Ga. native caught 104 passes for 1,752 yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished his Panthers career averaging 16.85 yards per catch.

Since Jeff Brohm took over as the Cardinals' head coach last month, he has made a deliberate attempt to build on their passing game via the portal. He was able to get Cal graduate transfer quarterback Jack Plummer to commit to Louisville, as well as Cincinnati's Jadon Thompson, Tennessee's Jimmy Calloway and Jackson State's Kevin Coleman Jr. at wide receiver.

Brohm also signed quarterback Pierce Clarkson and wide receivers William Fowles, Jahlil McClain and Cataurus Hicks last month during the early signing period. Louisville posted the 99th-ranked passing offense in 2021, and lose their top two pass catching options in wide receiver Tyler Hudson and tight end Marshon Ford to the NFL Draft. However, they do return their second and third wide receiver options in Ahmari Huggins-Bruce and Braden Smith.

Thrash is the 11th player to transfer to Louisville over the course of the offseason. He also joins defensive linemen Stephen Herron and Rodney McGraw; cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew; and safeties Rodney Neal, Myles Slusher and Gilbert Frierson.

Louisville finished the 2022 season with an overall mark of 8-5 (4-4 in ACC), including a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl over Cincinnati.

(Photo of Jamari Thrash: Brett Davis - USA TODAY Sports)

