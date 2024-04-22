Jamari Thrash 2024 NFL Draft Profile
Prospect: Jamari Thrash
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Louisville
Year: Fifth-Year Senior
Background
Born December 19, 2000 (age 23) to parents Mary Thrash and Rodney Wright. A native of LaGrange, Ga., Wright played his first two years of high school ball at LaGrange HS, then his final two years at Troup County HS.
After transferring to Troup Country is when Thrash broke out. He had 61 catches for 1,410 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior to be named All-State, then 42 receptions for 1,066 yards and 13 scores as a senior to earn All-Region honors. Thrash also lettered in track and field and played basketball.
Regarded as the No. 1,679 prospect in the Class of 2019, Thrash was only offered by Group of Five and FCS schools coming out of high school. He eventually committed to Georgia State two weeks before signing day.
Thrash took a redshirt during his true freshman year, but not before logging two catches for 17 yards in three games. During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he saw action in nine games with four starts, catching nine passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
The 2021 season is when Thrash's role at Georgia State took a big step forward. Playing al 13 games and making one start that year, he had 32 receptions for 425 yards, both of which led the team, while also hauling in three touchdowns.
During his final season with the Panthers in 2022, Thrash was one of the most explosive players not only in the Sun Belt, but all of FBS football. Starting all 12 games, Thrash caught 61 receptions for 1,112 yards and seven touchdowns, with the yardage mark good for 13th nationally. His 18.39 yards per reception was good for 19th in the FBS, and third among receivers with over 1,000 yards.
After four years with Georgia State, Thrash entered the portal and opted to play his final season at Louisville. While he was limited at times in the second half of the season due to a wrist injury, he still established himself as one of the top receivers in the ACC.
Playing in 12 of Louisville's 13 games, all of which were starts, Thrash caught 63 passes for 858 yards and six touchdowns, all of which led the team. His yardage mark was good for third in the ACC while his reception total came in at fourth, getting named a Second-Team All-ACC selection for his efforts.
Measurements
At the NFL Combine, Thrash measured in at 5 feet and 11 6/8 inches (5116) and 188 pounds, along with 8 5/8" hands and 31″ arms. Thrash ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.16 seconds. Thrash also leapt 10 feet and 0 inches (120″) in the broad jump and 44″ in the vertical.
Based on these measurements and numbers, Thrash earned a Relative Athletic Score of 6.77 out of 10, ranking 1,101st out of 3,401 running backs from 1987 through 2024 (67th percentile).
Scouting Report
Strengths
- Incredibly savvy route runner. Runs great routes at all three levels, and also does a good job when the play breaks down.
- His footwork helps get off the line of scrimmage quickly, and also get out of his route breaks in tight spaces.
- Does a good job tracking and adjusting to the ball. Has no problem needing to reach across his body on throws low or behind.
- His top-end speed bodes well in creating separation in intermediate routes.
Weaknesses
- With his somewhat wiry frame and average strength, Thrash is susceptible to press coverage and can get knocked off the line.
- Thrash sometimes struggles with making plays through contact. His eight drops were sixth-most in P5.
- His broken wrist (which reuqired screws) severely limited his effectiveness in the second half of 2023.
NFL Comparison
- Jahan Dotson (Penn State - 2018-21, Washington Commanders - 2022 - Present)
Highlights: Here (YouTube)
(Photo of Jamari Thrash: Sam Navarro - USA TODAY Sports)
