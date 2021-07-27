James Turner Named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

The sophomore placekicker is the fifth Cardinal to be named to a 2021 preseason watch list.

(Photo of Ryan Harwell, James Turner: © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – University of Louisville sophomore James Turner was one of 30 players, including five from the Atlantic Coast Conference, named to the watch list for the 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, as announced by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission on Tuesday.



The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou "The Toe" Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.

In his first season as the team’s placekicker, Turner earned All-ACC Honorable Mention accolades after going 13-of-15 on field goal attempts and was a perfect 40-of-40 on extra point attempts. His 86.7 percentage on field goals finished as the third best mark in school history.

He closed the season by connecting on eight consecutive field goals, which is tied for the ninth-longest streak in school history. Both of his misses came from 50 or more yards.

Turner was 5-for-5 on kicks from 40 or more yards, including a career long 50-yarder in a 30-0 win over Syracuse as part of a three-field goal afternoon. He booted a previous career best 48-yard field in a loss at Virginia.

