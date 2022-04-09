Skip to main content

Florida State Transfer CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Commits to Louisville

The former Seminoles defensive back is the eighth transfer in this cycle to commit to the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After Louisville football's spring game this past Sunday, head coach Scott Satterfield reiterated that the program was continuing to monitor the transfer portal, and that they were "absolutely" looking to add more pieces.

Just under a week later, Satterfield has made good on his word, as former Florida State cornerback Jarvis Brownlee, Jr. has committed to the Cardinals.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound defensive back was a key piece of the secondary for the Seminoles in 2021. Playing in all 12 games with 11 starts, Brownlee was tied for second on the team in interceptions with two, and was second in the secondary in tackles with 51 - both behind First Team All-ACC safety Jammie Robinson. He also tallied three pass breakups, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

The Miami Gardens, Fla. native is the eighth player to transfer to Louisville over the course of the offseason. He's also the fourth defensive back to do so, joining cornerback Jayden Williams and safeties M.J. Griffin and Jalen Alexander.

While Louisville was sorely in need of some additional defensive backs out of the portal, Brownlee is more than just a pickup for depth purposes. Given his playmaking ability, he could very well challenge Chandler Jones, Trey Franklin or Jayden Williams for the second starting corner spot alongside Kei'Trel Clark.

Louisville finished last season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals will kick off their 2022 campaign at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Jarvis Brownlee Jr.: Kim Klement - USA TODAY Sports)

