Louisville RB Javian Hawkins named to 2020 Doak Walker Watch List

Matthew McGavic

Just one day after redshirt junior quarterback Micale Cunningham was named to the watch list for the 2020 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, another member of the Cardinals' offense cracked a watch list at his position.

Redshirt sophomore running back Javian Hawkins was named to the 2020 Doak Walker Award watch list, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Wednesday. The award is presented to the nation's top collegiate running back, and Hawkins is one of 76 to be named to the 2020 iteration of the award's preseason watch list.

After appearing in just three games and carrying the ball one time for seven yards before taking a redshirt in 2018, he exploded onto the scene for his redshirt freshman year.

In 2019, 5-foot-9 & 196-pound Titusville, FL native ranked seventh in the nation in rushing with 1,525 yards as well as nine touchdowns. He not only broke the freshman rushing record for a running back held by Victor Anderson, but also the school single-season rushing record for a running back held by Howard Stevens. He was named a Freshman All-American and also earned Second Team All-ACC Honors.

Hawkins is the seventh Louisville running back to be named to the Doak Walker watch list, following:

  • 2004 - Lionel Gates
  • 2005 - Michael Bush
  • 2010, 2011 - Victor Anderson
  • 2010 - Bilal Powell
  • 2013 - Dominique Brown
  • 2013 - Senorise Perry

Sixteen semifinalists selected from the final watch list will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The 2020 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN Thursday, Dec. 10, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The 44th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas.

