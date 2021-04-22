Javian Hawkins 2021 NFL Draft Profile

The Louisville running back declared early for the league, and hopes to be one of the top Cardinals taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Background

Born Nov. 3, 1999 (age 21). A native of Titusville, Fla., Hawkins attended Astronaut HS for the first two years of his high school before transferring to Cocoa HS for the final two. During his senior year, he rushed for 1,783 yards and 20 touchdown on 198 carries (9.0 yards per carry). Also participating in track & field, he ran a personal best 10.77 in the 100 meters.

Hawkins was a three-star prospect who was regarded as just the No. 224 in the state of Florida. He didn't start receiving attention from Power Five schools until his senior year, and he chose Louisville over Missouri, Syracuse, Boston College and Nebraska.

He had a very quiet freshman campaign during Bobby Petrino's final year as Louisville's head coach. He appeared in four games before taking a redshirt, notching a seven yard carry against Indiana State and a one yard carry vs. Georgia Tech.

When Scott Satterfield was brought in to guide the Cardinals starting with the 2019 season, Hawkins exploded. He rushed for 1,525 yards and nine touchdowns, with yardage total not only ranking seventh in the nation, but broke the single-season school rushing record by a running back. He was named All-ACC Second Team.

Hawkins started in the first seven games of 2020, but after not playing in the eighth game vs. Virginia, he announced that he would be opting out of the remainder of the season. Despite leaving four games on the table, he was the Cardinals' leading rusher on the year, rushing for 822 yards and seven touchdowns on 133 carries to average 6.2 yards per carry.

Measurements and Pro Day

Louisville lists Hawkins at 5'9" and 182 pounds. At Louisville's Pro Day, he measured in at 5 feet and 8 1/8 inches (5081) and 183 pounds. He also had 7 7/8" hands and 29 2/8″ arms, along with a 72" wingspan. Hawkins ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44, the short shuttle in 4.25 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.96 seconds. Finally, Hawkins leapt 9 feet and 8 inches (116″) in the broad jump and 36″ in the vertical. Based on these measurements and numbers, Hawkins earned a Relative Athletic Score of 7.03 out of 10, ranking 442nd out of 1490 running backs from 1987 through 2021 (70th percentile).

Scouting Report

Strengths

He's nicknamed 'PlayStation' for a reason. He possesses incredible agility, makes sharp cuts and can start and stop on a dime.

Has great intermediate and long speed. Once he finds a hole or gets to the edge, he's a threat to take it the distance.

Burst and acceleration are above average, adding to his ability to make tacklers miss.

Plays tough for a small statured back. Can maintain his balance through contact, bounce off defenders and finish his runs.

Weaknesses

One of the smaller backs in the draft class. Doubtful he'll be utilized as a third down back or consistent pass blocker.

Has average ball carrier vision and sometimes has difficulty finding holes on non-outside zone runs.

Some ball security issues, as he fumbled three times during the 2020 season and five times over the last two seasons.

Unproven receiver out of the backfield, as Louisville did not give him many receiving opportunities.

NFL Comparison

Tarik Cohen (North Carolina A&T - 2013-16, Chicago Bears - 2017-20)

Highlights

