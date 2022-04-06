'23 RB Javin Simpkins Includes Louisville in Top Five Schools

The running back from Miami is one of the top remaining targets for the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The incredible amount of recruiting momentum being generated by the Louisville football program in the Class of 2023 continues to press onwards.

Javin Simpkins, a running back hailing from Norland HS in Miami, Fla., dropped his list of top five schools on Wednesday with the Cardinals making the cut. Texas, Arkansas, UCF and Georgia Tech round out his list.

Simpkins is currently one of Louisville's top targets in the cycle. He was originally offered a scholarship last summer while still committed to Georgia Tech, and after his decommitment from the Yellow Jackets in December, the program was able to get him on campus for a visit in late January.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound back is an elite prospect, and would be another high quality pickup for Scott Satterfield and the Louisville staff. He ranks as high as the No. 9 running back in the class, the No. 39 played in the talent-rich state of Florida, and the No. 180 prospect in the nation according to ESPN.

The Sunshine State native missed some time during his junior year due to injury, but still was able to rush for 512 yards and three touchdowns in just four games. As a sophomore, he rushed for 1,124 yards and 10 touchdowns, and was named a Miami Herald All-Dade 8A-6A First-Team selection.

Louisville currently sports an eight-man 2023 recruiting class that ranks as the No. 6 class in the nation according to both 247Sports and Rivals. Should Simpkins commit to the Cardinals, he would be their third composite four-star in the class, joining St. John Bosco teammates quarterback Pierce Clarkson and wide receiver Jahlil McClain.

(Photo of Javin Simpkins via University of Louisville Athletics)

