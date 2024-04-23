Jawhar Jordan 2024 NFL Draft Profile
Prospect: Jawhar Jordan Jr.
Position: Running Back
School: Louisville
Year: Sixth-Year Senior
Background
Born August 18, 1999 (age 24) to parents Rosaline and Jawhar Sr. A native of Long Island, Ind., Jordan's parents moved to Phoenix before he enrolled in high school. Jordan was a four-year letterman in football for Hamilton HS, rushing for 1,774 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior, earning All-Conference honors. Jordan also lettered in track.
Regarded as the No. 709 prospect in the Class of 2018, Jordan committed to Syracuse during his junior year in high school. However, due to academic issues, he did not qualify for the 2018 season and could not officially sign until that December.
During the 2019 season, Jordan had 15 rushes for 105 yards and a touchdown, plus two catches for 87 yards in four games before taking a redshirt. The next year, he started the first three games of the season, rushing for 72 yards on 29 carries while hauling in five receptions for 34 yards. However, a season-ending knee injury sidelined him for the final eight games of the season.
After the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Jordan entered the transfer portal in January, but didn't commit to Louisville until the start of fall camp. He had a minimal role in his first year with the Cardinals, seeing action in four games. He rushed 14 times for 94 yards and a touchdown and had a 24-yard reception, but showed promise in the First Responder Bowl with a 100-yard kickoff return for a score.
Jordan entered the 2022 season fourth on the depth chart, but because of various injuries to the depth chart, he wound up becoming the starter during the final month of the season. He took this opportunity and ran with it. In 13 games and six starts, he collected 815 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 142 attempts, caught 10 passes for 85 yards, and averaged 25.2 yards on 14 kick returns - including a 98-yard touchdown.
In year one under head coach Jeff Brohm, Jordan had an explosive start to the 2023 season. In the first six games, he put up 653 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 87 carries, had nine receptions for 168 yards and one score, and had two kick returns for 63 yards.
In the second half of the season, Jordan was hampered by both a hamstring and knee injury. In the next seven games, he ran the ball 94 times for 475 yards and five touchdowns, had 12 catches for 78 yards, and was taken off of kick return duties.
Even with the injuries, Jordan still finished as one of the top running backs in the ACC. Starting all 12 regular season games plus the ACC Championship, he totaled 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns on 181 rushes, while also catching 21 passes out of the backfield for 246 yards and a touchdown, getting named a First-Team All-ACC selection for his efforts. His rushing total and 1,374 yards from scrimmage ranked second in the ACC behind UNC's Omarion Hampton.
Measurements
At the NFL Combine, Jordan measured in at 5 feet and 9 4/8 inches (5094) and 193 pounds, along with 8 1/2" hands and 30 1/8″ arms. Jordan also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds. At Louisville's Pro Day, Jordan ran the short shuttle in 4.52 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.00 seconds. Jordan also leapt 10 feet and 3 inches (123″) in the broad jump did 12 reps on the bench press.
Based on these measurements and numbers, Jordan earned a Relative Athletic Score of 4.60 out of 10, ranking 1,029th out of 1,903 running backs from 1987 through 2024 (45th percentile).
Scouting Report
Strengths
- Jordan is a very explosive runner. He has a great first step, and his upper-tier footwork makes it easy to avoid tackles and navigate gaps.
- Has very underrated vision. He can find the right gaps at the line, but he really shines at navigating the second level.
- Plays a lot tougher than his size would indicate. Does not shy away from contact, and does a solid job in pass protection.
- Has a lot of production and experience as a kick returner.
Weaknesses
- His size is well below what most NFL teams are looking for. Will have some durability and physicality concerns at the next level.
- While explosive and agile, Jordan doesn't have that quite the elite open field speed you would expect.
- Jordan will have a shorter shelf life than most due to the current climate regarding running backs in the NFL, since he will turn 25 in training camp.
NFL Comparison
- Myles Gaskin (Washington - 2015-18, Miami Dolphins - 2019-22, Minnesota Vikings - 2023, Los Angeles Rams - 2023)
Highlights: Here (YouTube)
(Photo of Jawhar Jordan: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
