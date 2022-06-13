'23 DE Jaybron Harvey Lists Louisville in Top Five

The highly-ranked edge rusher from North Carolina is slated to visit the Cardinals this weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before Louisville kicks off arguably their best recruiting weekend in program history, they received some good news from one of their anticipated visitors.

Durham (N.C.) Southern defensive end Jaybron Harvey announced his list of top five schools late Sunday night, with Cardinals making the cut. North Carolina, South Carolina, Wake Forest and Oklahoma round out the list, while also holding offers from Florida, Michigan, Penn State and others.

Harvey is one of nearly 20 prospects that are scheduled to take official visits to Louisville this weekend. Several four- and five-star players will be among those in town, including Cardinal commits Pierce Clarkson, DeAndre Moore and Aaron Williams; and targets Rueben Owens, Madden Sanker and Luke Burgess.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge rusher will be among one of the more elite prospects visiting this weekend. He ranks as high as the No. 8 player in the state of North Carolina, No. 25 edge rusher and the No. 213 player in the class, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Looking at his stats from his junior year at Southern, you would think he would be ranked even higher. In just 11 games for the Spartans, he totaled 129 tackles (54 solo), 35.0 for loss and 28.5 sacks. Harvey also tallied eight pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Louisville currently sports a ten-man 2023 recruiting class, which ranks as high as No. 8 in the nation and the best in the ACC.

