USC Transfer CB Jayden Williams Commits to Louisville

The former Trojans defensive back is the sixth transfer in this cycle to commit to the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The incredible recruiting momentum being generated by the Louisville football program this weekend hasn't been limited to just high school prospects, as former USC cornerback Jayden Williams announced Sunday night that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Williams is the fifth player to commit to Louisville this weekend. Class of 2022 prospects Jeremiah Caldwell and Antonio Watts, as well as '23 recruits Pierce Clarkson and Jeremiah Collins have all pulled the trigger over the past three days.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back saw action in eight games for the Trojans in 2021, logging eight tackles, one for loss and an interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams saw 136 total defensive snaps, giving up only six receptions on 11 targets for 81 yards and no touchdowns.

Despite having been with USC for three years, Williams has three years of eligibility left. He took a redshirt in 2020, and was granted an additional year due to COVID.

The East Riverside, Calif native is the sixth transfer to commit to Louisville in this cycle. He follows Ole Miss linebacker MoMo Sanago, Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans, Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins, Temple safety M.J. Griffin and Central Arkansas (FCS) wide receiver Tyler Hudson.

This is a big pickup for Louisville in that it fills a massive position of need. While the Cards are returning All-ACC DB Kei'Trel Clark, the departure of Greedy Vance and Kani Walker left Louisville with only five returning corners. They have one other cornerback coming in, as Belleville (Mich.) HS's Jeremiah Caldwell committed earlier today.

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force.

(Photo of Jayden Williams via USA TODAY's Trojan Wire)

