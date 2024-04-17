Report: Louisville LB Jaylin Alderman to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is set lose one of their defensive starters from the 2023 season.
Linebacker Jaylin Alderman plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Alderman is the fourth Louisville player to enter the portal since the 15-day spring transfer window opens up on Tuesday, joining running back Peny Boone, offensive tackle Reuben Unije and defensive tackle Jermayne Lole. Offensive lineman Lance Robinson and Trevonte Sylvester have both refuted reports that they are transferring.
The Cardinals have now had 20 players overall transfer out of the program in this cycle, not including Boone and Unije, who both joined UofL via the portal earlier in the offseason.
After not seeing any on-field action whatsoever in 2022, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound inside linebacker took on a massive role for year one under head coach Jeff Brohm, and became one of their most consistent defenders. Starting all 14 games, Alderman collected the fourth-most tackles on the team with 62 and the second-most tackles for loss on the team with 7.0, while also tallying 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups.
During his true freshman season in 2021, he delivered one of the most exciting moments of the year in Louisville's win over UCF. With 25 seconds left and the game tied at 35, the Valdosta, Ga. native caught an interception off a tipped pass, and took it 66 yards for the game-winning pick-six. He finished that season with 16 tackles in 13 games.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, they have done a good job at countering their losses. So far, they have landed 24 commitments via the portal up to this point, sporting On3's No. 1 portal class in college football.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Jaylin Alderman: Grace Hollars - IndyStar / USA TODAY)
