Louisville Makes Top 12 for Class of 2022 RB Jaylon Glover

The running back from the Sunshine State includes the Cardinals on his list of top schools.

(Photo of Jaylon Glover: Pierre Ducharme - The Ledger)

LAKELAND, Fla. - On the heels of signing one of their best on-paper classes in school history, the Louisville football program is getting closer to landing their first commitment in the next recruiting cycle as the calendar flips into April.

Class of 2022 prospect Jaylon Glover, a highly sought-after running back for Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson, announced his top 12 schools Thursday with the Cardinals making the cut.

Georgia Tech, UCF, Iowa State, Florida State, Utah, Purdue, West Virginia, Tennessee, Michigan State. South Carolina and USF also made the cut alongside Louisville. In total, Glover has 41 scholarship offers.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound prospect is a top 30 running back in the class and top 40 player in the state of Florida according to Rivals. He ranks as the No. 443 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Glover rushed for 1,588 yards and 31 touchdowns during his senior year for Lake Gibson. Over his four-year career for the Braves, he has collected 4,023 yards and 54 touchdowns in total 31 games - becoming the Braves’ all-time leading rusher. He’s also caught 26 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns to boot.

Lake Gibson is the home of former Louisville standout running back Bilal Powell - who amassed 2,338 yards and 19 touchdowns in four years as a Cardinal. He would later go on to rush for 3,675 yards and 15 touchdowns over a nine year NFL career, all with the New York Jets.

You can view Jaylon Glover's junior year highlights here.

