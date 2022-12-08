Louisville Officially Hires Jeff Brohm as Football Head Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It’s official.

Thursday afternoon, the University of Louisville Athletic Association’s Board of Directors formally approved for current Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm to be the next head coach of the Cardinals' football program.

Brohm replaces Scott Satterfield, who left to take the vacant head coaching position at Cincinnati on Monday. He will become the 24th head coach in program history.

The 51-year-old become the frontrunner for the position the instant it became open. Born and raised here in Louisville, the Brohms are considered the "First Family of Louisville Football," with Jeff having previously both played as a player and coached as an assistant with the Cardinals.

He has also proven himself as a Power Five head coach. Inheriting a Purdue program that had gone 9-39 under the previous regime, Brohm guided the Boilermakers to a 36-34 overall record and 26-25 record in Big Ten play during his six years at the helm, including 8-5 with a Big Ten West title this season. Under Brohm, Purdue went 7-11 against top-25 opponents, including a 3-1 mark against top-five opponents.

Prior to his time in West Lafayette, Ind., Brohm spent three years as the head coach at Western Kentucky from 2014 to 2016. He has been the Hilltoppers' most successful coach since their transition to the FBS level in 2007, guiding them to a 30-10 overall record. WKU went 12-2 overall and 8-0 in C-USA play in 2015, including their first ever AP Top 25 ranking as an FBS member, then followed that up with a 9-3 regular season in 2016.

Brohm also served as WKU's offensive coordinator in 2013, and coached in various assistant roles at at Florida Atlantic, Illinois and UAB from 2009 to 2012 before landing his first head coaching gig in Bowling Green, Ky.

Following the end of his professional playing career in both the NFL and XFL, and a one-year stint coaching the AF2's Louisville Fire, Brohm returned to the Cardinals to kickstart his foray into college coaching. He was the quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2006 under Bobby Petrino, as well as the assistant head coach in 2007 and 2008 under Steve Kragthorpe - while also serving as the offensive coordinator in '08.

Brohm was a standout quarterback at Trinity High School, winnning Kentucky Mr. Football as a senior. He would go on to play for Howard Schnellenberger at Louisville from 1989 to 1993, starting his final two years as a Cardinal. In his redshirt senior season, he guided UofL to a 9-3 overall record, including an 18-7 win over Michigan State in the Liberty Bowl.

(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Steven Branscombe - Getty Images)

