Jeff Brohm Focusing on Current Season, Sidesteps Question Regarding Interest From Other Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The coaching carousel is always spinning at a ridiculous rate in college football, but this season, it might be the craziest it has ever been.
Over the first two months of the 2025 season, a whopping 12 FBS head coaches have already been fired midseason. This includes seven coaches from power conferences, with Penn State, LSU and Florida being the most noteworthy jobs to open up. Once the regular season ends, there's a very good chance we could see even more openings pop up.
With this many programs in need of a head coach, in recent weeks, Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm has started to see his name be tied to a handful of openings. It doesn't come as a surprise, as his Cardinals currently sit at 7-1 overall, are No. 14 in the AP Top 25, and are very much in the race for the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff.
With his name continuing to come up in various coaching searches, specifically the one at Penn State, Brohm was asked about the interest that other schools have in him. Specifically, he was asked if he thought that he had the resources to compete with others to the point where he shouldn't have to consider moving on from his alma mater.
Brohm didn't directly address the interest that other schools have in him, saying that he's only concentrating on this current season. However, he did say that he believes Louisville does provide him with enough resources to be able to compete at a high level.
"When it comes to our football team, and whether we think we can compete against other teams, yes," he said. "I feel like we've got to keep pushing forward. We've got good resources here, we've got a good football team.
"For me, it's concentrating on the season and worrying about the next game, and that's what we're doing. We've got a lot to play for. Every game matters, every game counts. Every game, the stakes are higher and higher, and it's important that we come back at home and beat Cal."
Currently in his third year coaching at his alma mater, Brohm sports a 26-9 record at Louisville, and his .743 win percentage is the best among all non-interim coaches at UofL. Add in his time as the head coach at Western Kentucky and Purdue, and Brohm is 92-53, putting him at 23rd among the winningest active head coaches in the sport.
Brohm signed a six-year contract back in December of 2022, and is set to earn a base salary of $5,981,057 this season, according to USA TODAY. This would put him at No. 43 among the highest-paid coaches in college football, and No. 6 in the ACC. He also earns yearly retention bonuses, and has numerous incentive-based bonuses baked into his contract.
As for his buyout, if Brohm is terminated without cause, he is due the full remaining amount of his contract, including his base salary and end of year one-time payments. If Brohm resigns at any point during his term, he owes the university $1 million.
