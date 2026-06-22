Watch: Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Give Summer Breakdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The countdown to kickoff is in full swing. We're only 76 day away from the Louisville football program's return to action, as they'll begin their 2026 season on Sunday, Sept. 6 with a neutral-site showdown vs. Ole Miss in Nashville, Tenn.

The Cardinals, who are coming off of a 9-4 campaign last season, are carrying a lot of local and national hype as they head into year four under head coach Jeff Brohm. They retain a multitude of impact playmakers from last season, such as running back Isaac Brown and Clev Lubin. They also recruited the portal extremely well, limiting significant defections while simultaneously recruiting several projected starters - such as quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and safety Koen Entringer.

"These months are important," Brohm said. "The offseason is way more important, not just getting guys in shape and getting them fully healthy. Getting them up to speed and knowing your system, and all three segments of the game, making sure they understand it, making sure we have answers to problems when they come up, and making sure we can start fast from the get go. That's going to be important."

Spring ball is well in the rear view mirror for Louisville, as it wrapped up with the annual spring game on Apr. 17. We still have another month-and-a-half until it's time for fall camp to begin, so right now, the program has been busy with summer workouts and various team-building exercises.

"We're excited to kick off this season here in a little over a month, month and a half," Brohm said. "Right now, we've had our guys back for about a good month, started workouts, pretty much everyone is here and participating. It's been a good summer to this point.

"We like our football team. I think they've worked hard, I think they know what's at stake, I think you know every day has been important to them, trying to improve and get better. We like what we've seen. We've got to continue to press through it, and get a lot of somewhat new faces up to speed, so that we're sharp and ready to go."

On Monday, Brohm, offensive lineman Lance Robinson and linebacker Stanquan Clark took time to meet with the media. They discussed how the team has progressed during summer workouts, the team-wide chemistry, preparing for a tough start to the 2026 season, and more.

Below is the video from their press conference:

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

Linebacker Stanquan Clark and Offensive Lineman Lance Robinson

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(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)