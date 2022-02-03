Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DB Commit Jeremiah Caldwell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their 15th commit in the Class of 2022, as Jeremiah Caldwell has given his verbal pledge to and signed with the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:

Prospect: Jeremiah Caldwell

Position: Safety, cornerback

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 177 pounds

School: Bellville (Mich.) HS

Jeremiah Caldwell's Senior Year Highlights: (HERE)

Frame: Even for someone who is 6-foot-2/3, Caldwell has an incredibly lengthy frame, particularly in his arms. Won't need to add too much more weight and strength, as he already has soldi muscle tone, especially in his upper arms and hip area.

Athleticism: Thanks to his two-way nature (also played at wide receiver in high school), he has good amount of acceleration for a bigger DB. Has a long stride, as expected, and an above average amount of open field speed. Doesn't display his vertical much on film, but that's mainly due to his overwhelming length against the competition.

Instincts: Being mainly a safety, Caldwell shines in zone coverage. He performs very well in the open field, as he is able to close out fairly quickly once he diagnoses the play for the tackle or pass breakup. He's also a strong open field tackler, and performs well in run support. He has an incredible nose for the football, as he has an extremely wide catch radius and very strong hands.

Polish: While Caldwell does have plenty of reps at cornerback, there is some room for improvement here. He's not necessarily bad at man-to-man coverage, but definitely needs to work on his hip action a touch. Still, given his size, he can be a nuisance when pressing at the line.

Bottom Line: Given how late of a push Louisville made in this recruitment, they were very lucky to land him. Caldwell is a very impressive safety prospect, and could provide secondary versatility. Even with how highly he is ranked, h could wind up being one of the more underrated signees in Louisville's '22 class.

(Photo of Jeremiah Caldwell: Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

