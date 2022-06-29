'23 CB Jeremiah Collins Decommits from Louisville

The local prospect was one of the Cardinals' first commitments in the 2023 cycle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With all the recruiting success that the Louisville football program has experienced in the Class of 2023, they haven't been immune to losing prospects in their elite class.

Jeremiah Collins, a cornerback who played the first three years of his high school career less than five miles away from Cardinal Stadium at Louisville (Ky.) Male, announced Wednesday that he has decommitted from the Cardinals.

"First I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play at the next level of football," Collins said in a graphic posted to Twitter. "I want to thank the coaching staff at Louisville for granting me the opportunity to play for their program.

"After more talk with my family and trainer, I am decommitting from Louisville and going to take a step back to further explore my other options for my future! Thank You #CardNation!"

The news of his decommitment came roughly an hour after Jordan Church, a 2023 offensive lineman from South Florida, announced his commitment to Louisville. Collins is the second prospect to decommit from the Cardinals in the cycle, following Martel Hight earlier this month.

Collins committed to Louisville earlier this year in the middle of the late January recruiting weekend, where the program landed multiple prospects in the 2022 and 2023 classes. Earlier this month, he announced that he had transferred from Male to Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland.

The 6-foot-2, 150-pound defensive back was one of the top talents in the Commonwealth, coming in as the No. 3 prospect in Kentucky according to the 247Sports Composite. The metric also ranked him as the No 505 prospect in the nation.

Louisville is back to boasting an 11-man 2023 recruiting class following Collins' decommitment, but it still ranks as high as No. 9 in the nation according to On3.

(Photo of Jeremiah Collins via Twitter)

