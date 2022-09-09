Louisville DL Jermayne Lole Out For Remainder of 2022 Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville defensive tackle Jermayne Lole will not play Friday night against UCF and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to an elbow injury, according to a report from 247Sports and later confirmed from a university spokesman by Louisville Report.

The 6-foot-3, 324-pound defensive tackle joined the Cardinals over the offseason after transferring from Arizona State, and was expected to be a major contributor for the defensive line. While it was Dezmond Tell who got the start at nose tackle for Louisville in their 31-7 loss at Syracuse last week, Lole still saw 25 snaps in the game. He did not log any stats.

Lole was limited in Louisville's fall camp heading into the 2022 season due a separate undisclosed injury he suffered right before camp, but had "gotten better every single day" of camp, with head coach Scott Satterfield anticipating him "being really, really good for us this year."

"He's a large person that is quite light on his feet," defensive line coach Mark Ivey said during fall camp. "And he has strength, exceptional strength. Now, we don't have game reps yet. We've got practice reps, which are great. It's the closest thing to game reps. But if he moved any better than what he's moving (now), I can't imagine that. And if he was a whole lot stronger than what he is, I can't imagine that either."

He was forced to miss Arizona State's 2021 season due to a triceps injury, but had already established himself as one of the Sun Devils' best players.

Lole broke out as a true freshman, and had been a starter for Arizona State ever since. In 28 career appearances, he has totaled 123 tackles and 20.0 for loss, 11.0 sacks, eight pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

He found a great deal success after transitioning from an end to a three-technique tackle as a junior. During the Sun Devils' COVID-shortened 2020 season, he logged 24 tackles, 5.0 for loss and 1.5 sacks in just four games.

With Lole now likely out for the year, expect the bulk of the snaps at nose tackle to go to Tell, who the staff was very high on throughout the offseason due to his progressions from a physical and schematic understanding standpoint.

Jared Dawson's role also gets a huge bump, and he will likely be the primary backup. It wouldn't be surprising to see either redshirt freshman Caleb Banks or true freshman Tawfiq Thomas, who are both raw but big-bodied linemen, to get some snaps the season.

Kickoff between Louisville and UCF is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

(Photo via University of Louisville Athletics)

