Former Arizona State DT Jermayne Lole Schedules Louisville Visit

One of the college football's top defensive tackles will be visiting the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Nose tackle for Louisville football is arguably the program's biggest remaining position of need ahead of the 2022 season, but help at that spot could potentially be on the way.

Arizona State defensive tackle Jermayne Lole, who entered the transfer portal just ahead of the May 1 deadline, announced Friday that he will take four visits over the next month, and the Cardinals are up first.

The redshirt senior will visit Louisville next weekend on May 13, followed by Florida on May 20, Texas Tech on May 27 and Oregon on June 3. He also has not ruled out a return to Arizona State, and reportedly entered the portal to explore his Name, Image and Likeness value, according to 247Sports' Sun Devil Source.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound defensive lineman was forced to miss the 2021 season due to a triceps injury suffered in fall camp, but he had already established himself as one of the Sun Devils' best players.

Lole broke out as a true freshman, and has been a starter for Arizona State ever since. In 28 career appearances, he native has totaled 123 tackles and 20.0 for loss, 11.0 sacks, eight pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

The Long Beach, Calif. native was voted as a 2021 Preseason First-Team All-Pac-12 selection, was tabbed as the No. 2 interior defensive lineman in college football by Pro Football Focus, and named to the Outland Trophy watch list last summer prior to his injury.

Nose tackle has not been a particularly productive spot for Louisville over the past few seasons. Last year, the Cardinals' three main NT's in 2021 - Malik Clark, Dezmond Tell and Jacques Turner - combined for just 24 tackles, 1.5 for loss and 2.0 sacks.

For comparison's sake, Lole had 24 tackles, 5.0 for loss and 1.5 sacks in just four games during the Sun Devils' COVID-shortened 2020 season. Louisville does bring back Tell, and there is potential for Caleb Banks to have a breakout season, but quality depth is very much needed at nose tackle - and Lole would be the definition of an instant impact.

Louisville finished last season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals will kick off their 2022 campaign at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Jermayne Lole: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK)

