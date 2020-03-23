Report: Jets Resign Former UofL LB James Burgess

The New York Jets have resigned former University of Louisville linebacker James Burgess to a one year contract, according to reports from NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport on Monday. The terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Burgess did not spend much time on the open market, as his contact signing comes just five days after the Jets did not offer him a restricted free agency tender on Mar. 18 and he officially became a free agent.

Burgess was claimed off waivers by New York last summer, and was signed to the practice squad. With injuries piling up for the Jets, he was elevated to the 53-man roster on Oct. 26, where he made the most of his new-found starting role. In just 10 games, he led the team in tackles with 80, a career-best, while also hauling in his first career interception and forcing a fumble.

Prior to finding stability in the Big Apple, he had bounced around the league in his short tenure, spending time with the Dolphins, Chargers, Ravens, Jaguars, Browns, and Dolphins again before winding up as a Jet.

In 47 games as a four year starter for Louisville from 2012-15, Burgess made 260 total tackles (146 solo), 7 interceptions and 4.0 sacks.

