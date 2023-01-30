'23 OL Joe Crocker Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the traditional signing period for the Class of 2023 just a couple days away, the Louisville football program's momentum out on the recruiting trail has picked right back up.

Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin Road Academy offensive tackle Joe Crocker announced Sunday night that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose UofL over held scholarship offers from Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Wisconsin and others.

Crocker had previously been a longtime commitment to Mississippi State, originally committing to the Bulldogs last June before re-opening his recruitment this past December. Along with New Albany (Ind.) Senior defensive lineman William 'Woo' Spencer, Crocker took an official visit to Louisville this past weekend.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman is ranked as the No. 20 prospect in the state of Tennessee, the No. 44 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 643 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Spending the majority of his time at right tackle, Crocker helped Franklin Road Academy rush for 1,178 yards for the season on just 135 attempts, which comes out to 8.7 yards per carry. The Panthers went 10-2 during Crocker's senior season, including a berth in Division II Class 2A quarterfinals.

With Crocker's commitment, Louisville is back up to a 14-man 2023 recruiting class. He is the third offensive line commit for the Cardinals, joining Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding offensive guard Madden Sanker and New Palestine (Ind.) HS offensive tackle Luke Burgess.

Crocker is expected to sign with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Feb. 1, which is the traditional national signing day in college football. Louisville signed the other 13 commitments in their class during the early signing period in December.

(Photo of Joe Crocker via The Tennessean)

