Virginia Transfer OL John Paul Flores Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Less than 12 hours after securing a commitment from former Georgia State wide receiver Jamari Thrash, the Louisville football program has landed yet another impact player from the transfer portal.

Offensive lineman John Paul Flores, who spent the 2022 season at Virginia after starting his career at Dartmouth, announced Sunday night that he has committed to play his final season of eligibility with the Cardinals.

The 6-foot-4, 308-pound offensive guard/center was one of Virginia's top offensive lineman during their 2022 campaign, as he was the Cavaliers' second-highest rated offensive lineman behind Noah Josey with a grade of 60.6, according to Pro Football Focus. He started their first six games of the year at left guard, and even though an injury suffered against Louisville limited his play down the stretch, he still saw action in all 10 of UVA's games.

The Arlington, Tex. native spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Dartmouth as a left tackle, and he was one of the best linemen in the Ivy League. He started all 20 games for the Big Green in 2019 and 2021 (COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season), and was voted as a Second-Team All-Ivy League selection in 2021. That year, the Big Green rushed for 193.7 yards per game, and won back-to-back Ivy League championships.

With three starting offensive linemen for Louisville moving on due to graduation, Flores' addition fills an immediate need. He will likely slide in as the Cardinals' starting left guard, taking over for preseason All-American Caleb Chandler. He could also see some time out at left tackle splitting reps with Michael Gonzalez, or at center competing with Bryan Hudson.

Louisville has been incredibly active in the transfer portal since Brohm was hired as their head coach last month. While the Cardinals have lost 13 via the portal since the end of the regular season, Flores is now the 11th to transfer in over the offseason, and the sixth on offense.

The Cardinals finished their 2022 season with an overall mark of 8-5 (4-4 in ACC), including a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl over Cincinnati.

(Photo of John Paul Flores via Cavaliers Now)

