Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Commit Jordan Allen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has secured their first offensive skill position prospect in the 2025 cycle, as Jordan has committed to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:
Prospect: Jordan Allen
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-8, 170 pounds
School: Buford (Ga.) HS
Top Offers: Georgia, Michigan, Clemson, Florida, Tennessee, Utah
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8706 (691st)
Jordan Allen's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: For someone who has the measurables that Allen does, he is a little bit more muscular than you would think. While he is absolutely 5-8, maybe even closer to 5-7, he's got an overall well built frame between his upper and lower body.
Athleticism: What stands out immediately on film is Allen's upper tier agility. Thanks to some incredible footwork, he is very shifty both north-south and laterally, and has great burst. He also has good open field speed, and for a slot receiver, his vertical is better than expected.
Instincts: As you can imagine with his physical intangibles, Allen is a run-after-catch machine. The word to best describe him after the catch is "wiggly," as he can not only navigate traffic with ease thanks to both his vision and athleticism, he can shed most tackle attempts fairly quickly. He's also a savvy route runner, and knows how to attack zone coverage in the short and intermediate parts of the field to find the hole. He didn't seem to run a super diverse route tree this past season, but his savviness when the play breaks down or after he comes to the top of his route is noteworthy. He is routinely involved with pre-snap motion "window dressing" as Andy Reid would call it. While he's not typically an option in the deep passing game, Allen is very good at tracking the ball in the air and adjusting to it.
Polish: It probably won't come as a surprise, but Allen took his fair share of reps at punt returner as well. With his ability to read blocks and his overall speed and agility, he was a threat for a big return every time. While Allen mainly lined up in the slot, he did take some reps out wide, and even as a passing option out of the backfield (such as on screens). His burst is great, but his release off the line of scrimmage is a but inconsistent. He doesn't seem like he would be, but Allen is a more physical than you would expect. On top of tracking balls in the air well, he has good overall body control on tough or slightly out of range catches.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a very good pickup for Louisville, especially for it being their first skill position commit. While he could have a bit of a limited role early on as he makes the transition to college due to his height, his run-after-catch skills are something that will get him on the field sooner rather than later.
(Photo of Jordan Allen: Colin Hubbard - SBLive)
