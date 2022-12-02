'23 OL Jordan Church Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even though the Louisville football program is in the midst of an unprecedented run of recruiting success, like any other school in college football, they are still prone to the occasional decommit.

That's exactly what happened on Friday, as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Jordan Church announced that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment.

"First of of all, l want to thank the University of Louisville for recruiting me, as well as the many Cardinal supporters and fans that I was blessed to meet along the way," he said in a graphic posted to Twitter. "While weighing offers from some of the best football programs in this country is a childhood dream come true for student-athletes, there are aspects of this process that require us to make immediate decisions in an effort to secure an ideal situation to develop into the young men our parents and community envision, after we graduate high school.

Church is the third prospect to decommit from the Cardinals in the cycle, following cornerback/wide receiver Martel Hight and cornerback Jeremiah Collins, who both decommitted this past summer.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound offensive tackle committed to Louisville this past June, and had been a longtime target of the Cardinals after receiving a scholarship offer during the summer of 2021. He spent the first three years of his high school career with Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar, then opted to transfer to IMG Academy for his senior campaign.

The Sunshine State native ranks as the No. 149 player in the talent-rich state of Florida, and the No. 1,037 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Church was Louisville's second-lowest commit in the cycle.

Louisville currently sports a 14-man 2023 recruiting class following Church's decommitment, but it still ranks as the No. 19 recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports.

(Photo of Jordan Church: Dustin B. Levy - Fort Myers News-Press)

