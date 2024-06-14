'25 DB Josh Johnson Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's summer recruiting momentum keeps pressing onwards.
Josh Johnson, a Class of 2025 cornerback/safety hailing from Ironton (Oh.) HS, announced Friday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over held offers from Iowa, Penn State, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan State and others.
Johnson is now the sixth Class of 2025 prospect to commit to Louisville over the last 11 days, and the 12th overall.
Johnson was extended a scholarship offer by the Cardinals in mid-January, and Louisville's recruitment of him after that took off. He took an unofficial visit soon after being offered, and recently took an official visit earlier this month.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound defensive back ranks as high as the No. 15 prospect in the state of Ohio and the 36 corner in the nation, according to On3. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 863 prospect in the 2025 cycle.
Taking reps primarily at cornerback but also at safety for Ironton, Johnson put together a very productive junior campaign. In 12 games tracked by MaxPreps, he logged 64 tackles, 7.0 for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
Louisville now sports three defensive back commitments with Johnson now in the fold. He joins Louisville (Ky.) Male corner Antonio Harris and Cincinnati (Oh.) Archbishop Moeller safety Micah Rice, both of whom have committed over the last week.
(Photo of Josh Johnson via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter