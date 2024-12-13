Report: Louisville to Host Ball State Transfer WR Justin Bowick
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is set to host yet another impact playmaker in the coming days.
Former Ball State wide receiver Justin Bowick is expected to take three visits next week, with the Cardinals being one of them, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer. The other two schools lined up for visits are Kentucky and Cincinnati.
Bowick missed the first six games of the 2024 season, then sat out the final two games to preserve a redshirt season. While he only played in four games, the towering 6-foot-5, 207-pound receiver made the most of his time on the field, catching 20 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns. His 19.2 yards per reception would rank No. 15 in the FBS if he qualified nationally.
The Powder Spring, Ga. native spent the first two years of his collegiate career in the FCS ranks with Eastern Illinois. He made an instant impact as a true freshman in 2022, catching 13 passes for 250 yards and three touchdown over eight games. During his final season as a Panther in 2023, he logged 35 receptions for 499 yards and five scores in 11 games.
Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. So far, Louisville has seen 15 players of their own enter the portal, while landing a pair of commitments from Purdue offensive tackle Mahamane Moussa and WKU linebacker Darius Thomas.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Justin Bowick via Ball State University Athletics)
