    • December 7, 2021
    Louisville WR Justin Marshall Enters Transfer Portal

    The redshirt junior for the Cardinals was fourth on the team in receptions and fifth in receiving yards.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville wide receiver Justin Marshall has entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl, and has one year of eligibility remaining.

    "First, I would like to thank the University of Louisville current and past staff for giving me the opportunity to further my academic and athletic career," Marshall said in a post on Twitter. "Most importantly, thank you to my family for all the unconditional love and support throughout my journey here at the University of Louisville."

    Marshall is the second wide receiver to enter the portal, following the footsteps of Jordan Watkins, and the fourth player overall to do so. Running back Hassan Hall and offensive lineman Desmond Daniels will also complete their collegiate careers elsewhere.

    Playing in all 12 of the Cardinals’ games during the 2021 regular season, the 6-foot-3, 213-pound redshirt junior had 23 receptions for 322 yards and a touchdown. He finished fourth on the team in catches and fifth in yardage.

    The Conyers, Ga. native finishes his Cardinals career with 36 receptions for 544 yards and one touchdown across 37 games played. 

    Louisville still has on game left before they close out their 2021 campaign, as they are set to play in the First Responder Bowl vs. Air Force. Kickoff from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Tex. against the Falcons is set for Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST.

    (Photo of Justin Marshall: Jaylynn Nash - USA TODAY Sports)

    Louisville WR Justin Marshall Enters Transfer Portal

