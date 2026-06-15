'27 DL Kaleb Exume Decommits From Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has done an excellent job in recruiting the Class of 2027, but they haven't been immune to defections in this cycle, as another prospect is opting to back off of their verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Bradenton (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney defensive lineman Kaleb Exume has decommitted from UofL, according to 247Sports' Zach Blostein. He's the third 2027 prospect to decommit from Louisville, following quarterback Jack Sorgi and wide receiver Darion Moseley.

Exume had been committed to Louisville since Apr. 19, giving his verbal pledge following the spring game, and even returning for an official visit to campus during the weekend of May 29. However, he proceeded to take an official visit to Boston College this weekend, and it is likely that he will pull the trigger for the Eagles.

While the hulking 6-foot-2, 310-pound defensive tackle was ranked as just the No. 1,414 prospect in the nation per the 247Sports Composite, Exume is coming off of an incredibly disruptive 2025 junior campaign - especially for a defensive tackle. In just 11 games for Parrish (Fla.) Community HS, he posted 78 total tackles (45 solo), 22.5 for loss, six sacks, 26 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and three pass breakups. He helped the Bulls go 9-2, including a berth in the FHSAA Class 6A playoffs, then announced a transfer to Cardinal Mooney this past December.

Fortunately, losing out on Exume does not make or break Louisville's class. The Cardinals still have three defensive tackles in the fold, with Louisville (Ky.) Trinity's Sebastian Blue, Charlotte (N.C.) Corvian Community's Jesiah Fields and Fort Myers (Fla.) South's Cornelius Tims all committed.

Even with Exume's decommittment, Louisville's class is still in a very good spot overall. Their 17-man class ranks as the No. 26 class in the cycle, sporting a quartet of four-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite.

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(Photo of Kaleb Exume via Twitter/X)