Former Louisville CB Kani Walker Announces Transfer Destination

Louisville Transfer CB Kani Walker Commits to Oklahoma

The former defensive back for the Cardinals has found a new home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kani Walker has officially found his new home, as the former Louisville cornerback announced Sunday that he has committed to Oklahoma

A true freshman, Walker saw the field only a handful of times during his first season at the collegiate level, playing in just five games. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back tallied a single tackle on the year, coming in Louisville's regular season finale against Kentucky.

The Suwanee, Ga. native came in as part of Louisville's 2021 recruiting class, and was a promising prospect. He recorded four interceptions, seven pass break ups and a pair of forced fumbles during his senior year at Douglas County, and was ranked as the No. 849 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

While Louisville is returning star corner Kei’Trel Clark for next year, the rest of their secondary is relatively thin on experience. Between the graduation, the NFL and the portal, the Cardinals return only five scholarship corners and four scholarship safeties for the 2022 season. As it currently stands, only two defensive backs are coming in for next season, although both are safeties.

Read More

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force.

(Photo of Kani Walker via Instagram)

