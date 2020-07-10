Louisville Report
Liberty transfer CB Kei'Trel Clark commits to Louisville

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program got some unexpected but welcome news on Friday, as former Liberty University cornerback Kei'Trel Clark announced on Twitter that he had committed to the Cardinals.

While Liberty's program, staff and teammates "were a complete blessing" to him, Clark opted to enter the transfer portal back on June 22 due to the "cultural incompetent within multiple level of leadership" at the university that did not "line up with my code of ethics"

Despite being just a freshman, Clark had a successful 2019 season with the Flames and eventually worked his way into a starter's role. He played in all 13 games, collecting 38 tackles (33 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and 6 pass break ups.

This story will be updated.

