Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville RB Signee Keyjuan Brown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has added another running back to their room, as Keyjuan Brown has committed to and signed with the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:

Prospect: Keyjuan Brown

Position: Running Back

Vitals: 5-foot-9, 205 pounds

School: Atlanta (Ga.) South Atlanta

Top Offers: Purdue, Cincinnati, Kansas State, NC State, Pitt, Wake Forest

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8786 (617th)

Keyjuan Brown's Senior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)

Frame: Brown has an evenly-toned frame that already has a fair amount of muscle tone, and oddly enough, has to potential to add more weight once he gets on campus. His upper arms and thighs are particularly built.

Athleticism: He might not be a burner, as evidenced by his 11.98 40-yard dash time that was logged earlier this year, but he does have some open field breakaway speed. His acceleration is above average, as he can get to his top gear relatively quickly. Given his build, he has an even balance of both agility and physicality.

Instincts: Without question, his best attribute as a ball carrier is his elite field vision. Not only does Brown have an uncanny ability to navigate through traffic, he regularly demonstrates the patience and shiftiness needed to find the best route through the trenches. Of course, he also isn't shy to pull the trigger on an open hole and use his underrated burst to get through in a relative hurry. Once on the other side, he typically has just enough speed to put distance between him and his man to beat.

Polish: On top of his prowess when it comes to weaving his way through traffic, he rarely ever lets the first guy take him down. Whether it's using his strong legs to churn past a would-be-tackler or using his upper body to deliver a solid stiff arm, Brown regularly bounces off of defenders. He also has experience catching passes out of the backfield.

Bottom Line: Brown is a sneaky good pickup for Louisville in this class. While he might leave some to be desired in the speed department, everything else about his game suggests he could see action early in his college career, especially with how thin the Cardinals' running back room. If anything, he's a prospect with a very high floor.

(Photo of Keyjuan Brown via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

