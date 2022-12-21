Louisville Lands Commitment from '23 RB Keyjuan Brown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Class of 2023 prospect has opted to follow head coach Jeff Brohm from Purdue to the Louisville football program.

Atlanta (Ga.) South Atlanta running back Keyjuan Brown, who backed off his commitment to the Boilermakers earlier this month, announced Wednesday - the first day of the early signing period - that he has committed to and signed with the Cardinals.

Brown is the third prospect in the class to flip his commitment from Purdue to Louisville following Brohm's hiring as the Cardinals' next head coach back on Dec. 8. Louisville (Ky.) Saint Xavier defensive end Micah Carter and Henderson (Ky.) HS defensive end Saadiq Clements flipped to UofL on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, respectively.

Like Carter and Clements, Brown had also been committed to Purdue since mid-June. He holds 15 total Division I scholarship offers, including ones from Cincinnati, Kansas State, NC State, Pitt, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and others.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound speedster ranks as the No. 61 prospect in the talent-rich state of Georgia, the No. 43 running back in the class and the No. 617 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Playing in one of the top recruiting hotspots in college football, Brown put up absurd numbers on a weekly basis at South Atlanta. In his senior season alone, he rushed for a whopping 2,706 yards and 31 touchdowns while also catching 12 passes for 334 yards and three scores. He concluded his high school career with 8,339 total yards from scrimmage and 93 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns.

With Brown's commitment, Louisville is now back up to a 14-man 2023 recruiting class, He counters the loss of cornerback Rayquan Adkins, who flipped to Cincinnati earlier in the day. As of 10:00 a.m., seven of their commits have inked their National Letters of Intent to play for the Cardinals.

(Photo of Keyjuan Brown: Steve Schaefer - Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

