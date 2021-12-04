Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Louisville Commit QB Khalib Johnson Wins State Championship

    The Cardinals' first commit in the 2022 class is ending his high school career by going out on top.
    Author:

    PINSON, Ala. - Class of 2022 prospect and Louisville football commit Khalib Johnson is ending his high school career on a high note.

    Facing Hueytown in the Alabama Class 6A State Championship, the quarterback for Clay-Chalkville guided the Cougars to a 46-42 shootout victory Friday night, clinching Clay-Chalkville's third state championship in school history.

    "It means a lot," Johnson told Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. after the game. "I’ve been dreaming about this since middle school, ever since watching Ty Pigrome and all those guys winning in 2014, I just always wanted a state championship. Me and my brothers, we carried that goal all the through middle school. We did that tonight, and it's very special."

    The 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal caller went 15-of-19 passing for 251 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win. He finishes his senior campaign completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,271 yards, and 40 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

    "You just can't get too high, can't get too low. That's just my game style. I like to play smooth," Johnson said. "I got some great receivers, and my O-line is blocking their tails off, just so I can sit back there and dice people up."

    Read More

    With his high school career now in the books, next his focus is shifting to Louisville. Johnson was the Cardinals' first commit in the 2022 recruiting cycle, giving his verbal pledge back in late April. With the early signing period coming up on Dec. 15, his commitment to Louisville remains rock solid.

    "It's 100 percent done, I'm locked in on Louisville," Johnson said. "Just the tradition and the coaching staff is the perfect fit for me."

    (Photo of Khalib Johnson: John Garcia Jr. - Sports Illustrated)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    E11A86F8-BA97-42D6-AF8A-3F96B3669A11
    Football

    Louisville Commit QB Khalib Johnson Wins State Championship

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_12051252_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13244175_168388606_lowres
    Other Sports

    Report: Louisville's Vince Tyra Emerging as Candidate for Florida State AD

    13 hours ago
    B6D5D099-B4FB-4EA7-805F-49B8DA60E91F
    Football

    Report: Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Will Return for 2022 Season

    14 hours ago
    45C0B147-08A3-4F2B-ABB2-9C6C52E0023E
    Basketball

    Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. NC State

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17268049_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Watch: Chris Mack, Malik Williams Preview NC State

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17246808_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville QB Malik Cunningham to Return for 2022 Season

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_12051156_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. NC State

    21 hours ago