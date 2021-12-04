Louisville Commit QB Khalib Johnson Wins State Championship

The Cardinals' first commit in the 2022 class is ending his high school career by going out on top.

PINSON, Ala. - Class of 2022 prospect and Louisville football commit Khalib Johnson is ending his high school career on a high note.

Facing Hueytown in the Alabama Class 6A State Championship, the quarterback for Clay-Chalkville guided the Cougars to a 46-42 shootout victory Friday night, clinching Clay-Chalkville's third state championship in school history.

"It means a lot," Johnson told Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. after the game. "I’ve been dreaming about this since middle school, ever since watching Ty Pigrome and all those guys winning in 2014, I just always wanted a state championship. Me and my brothers, we carried that goal all the through middle school. We did that tonight, and it's very special."

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal caller went 15-of-19 passing for 251 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win. He finishes his senior campaign completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,271 yards, and 40 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

"You just can't get too high, can't get too low. That's just my game style. I like to play smooth," Johnson said. "I got some great receivers, and my O-line is blocking their tails off, just so I can sit back there and dice people up."

With his high school career now in the books, next his focus is shifting to Louisville. Johnson was the Cardinals' first commit in the 2022 recruiting cycle, giving his verbal pledge back in late April. With the early signing period coming up on Dec. 15, his commitment to Louisville remains rock solid.

"It's 100 percent done, I'm locked in on Louisville," Johnson said. "Just the tradition and the coaching staff is the perfect fit for me."

(Photo of Khalib Johnson: John Garcia Jr. - Sports Illustrated)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter