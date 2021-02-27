Louisville Makes Top 13 for Class of 2022 OT Kiyaunta Goodwin

One of the top offensive lineman in the '22 recruiting class includes the Cardinals in his top schools.

(Photo of Kiyaunta Goodwin: Matt Stone/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. - On the heels of signing one of their best on-paper classes in school history, the Louisville football program is getting themselves in the mix fo some the top recruits in the nation, one of which is less than 25 miles from Cardinal Stadium.

Class of 2022 offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, one of the top prospects in the entire class, used his grandmother's birthday to announce his top 13 schools, with the Cardinals making the cut.

Of course, several college football powerhouses are also in the running. Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, USC, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida State, Indiana, Arizona State and Kentucky also landed on Goodwin's list of top schools.

A New Orleans native, Goodwin and his family moved to Louisville following Hurricane Katrina. He played at Holy Cross for his freshman year, transferred to Ballard for his sophomore year, then transferred to Charlestown (Ind.) right across the Ohio River.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound prospect in a consensus top 10 offensive tackle in the class, and top 60 player in the nation. He ranks as high as the No. 47 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Goodwin, who has over 50 scholarship offers, told 247Sports earlier this month that Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State are who stands out to him the most, with the Buckeyes as the leader of the clubhouse.

However, he also said he has no timetable for a college decision, possibly giving Louisville some time to make up ground in this recruitment.

You can view Kiyaunta Goodwin's junior year highlights here.

