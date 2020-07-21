Louisville Report
JUCO LB KJ Cloyd commits to Louisville

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has been recruiting at an extremely high level in recent months, and that momentum continued to roll on Tuesday.

In a bit of a surprise turn of events, JUCO outside linebacker Kevon "KJ" Cloyd announced that he would be committing to the Cardinals just four days after officially receiving a scholarship offer. Louisville fought off Arkansas, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and others to land his commitment.

This is a significant get for the coaching staff, particularly for inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson who led the recruitment. The 6-foot-2 & 215-pound prospect for Jones College (MS) is the No. 2 outside linebacker & the No. 23 prospect in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports JUCO rankings.

But here's where things get interesting. Cloyd is a full qualifier, meaning he could leave Jones College now and suit up for the Cardinals in the 2020 season. With the NJCAA debating on moving the 2020 JUCO football season to the 2021 spring semester, that is exactly what Cloyd is planning on doing according to 247Sports.

When you put on his tape, you can immediately tell that he is someone who is tailor-made for the "Card" position in defensive coordinator Bryan Brown's scheme. His burst and speed makes him an exceptional pass rusher, but he can also hold his own while in space.

In his lone season with Jones College, he collected 46 tackles (16 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble over ten games played.

KJ Cloyd's JUCO Highlights:

