Report: Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Due to ‘COVID-Related Case’

The Ravens quarterback and former Louisville star will miss at least the first day of training camp.

(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Rich Barnes - USA TODAY Sports)

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former Louisville star Lamar Jackson will miss the first day of training camp due to a “COVID-related case”, according to a report from ESPN insiders Adam Schefter and Jamison Hensley.

Schefter states that the case is one which the NFL is “still is trying to process”, meaning it could be a positive COVID test, or he was identified via contact tracing.

Jackson missed last season’s Week 12 game at Pittsburgh due a positive test, and earlier this summer, declined to say whether or not he was indeed vaccinated.

“Just like everyone in society, it’s their decision, keeping that to themselves,” Jackson said in June. “But I feel we do a great job here of taking the vaccine, staying away from COVID, following the right preparation and stuff like that, staying away from the outside to the people that are attracting it.”

Since entering the league in 2018, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound quarterback has been one of the most electric players in the NFL. He has lead the Ravens to a 30-7 record as a starter, including winning the 2019 NFL MVP. In 46 total games, he has amassed 9,991 total yards of offense and 87 touchdowns.

This past April, the Ravens exercised Jackson’s fifth year option for the 2022 season, worth $23.016 million. The two parties have also been in discussion regarding a long term contract extension.

The Pompano Beach, Fla. native is without a doubt the top player in Louisville Football history. He set numerous records during his three year tenure with the Cardinals, finishing his collegiate career with 9,043 yards passing, 4,132 yards rushing and 119 total touchdowns. He became the school's first ever Heisman Trophy winner after accumulating 5,114 total yards and 51 total touchdowns in 2016.

